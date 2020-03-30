In perhaps the most random yet enticing news we’ve heard this week, Post Malone is hosting a virtual beer pong tournament, featuring some famous guests.

The rapper will hold the tournament dubbed The Ballina Cup on Instagram Live with fellow musician MIKE, who shared more details on Twitter.

We can’t play beer pong with our mates right now but have no fear, Post Malone and MIKE have come to the rescue with their live tournament on Instagram.

“We got the most epic beer pong tournament in the works!” MIKE wrote on Twitter. “It’ll be on IG live for everyone & we have an amazing roster… for all details: follow @theballinacup”.

We got the most epic beer pong tournament in the works! It’ll be on IG live for everyone & we have an amazing roster (it’s all virtual, opponents playing from their cribs & merging on IG) All proceeds donated to COVID aid — for all details: follow @theballinacup — MIKE (@justmike) March 24, 2020

MIKE also shared of Malone showing off the trophy that will be given to the winner. “Ladies and gentlemen, this is the Stevie Daniels Ballina Cup trophy. This belongs to the finest beer pong player of the evening and at the end of the season it’s gonna go to the finest team,” he said. Watch the video below.

Huge names have been announced to participate in the tournaments, including Machine Gun Kelly, former NFL player Rob Gronkowski and his swim model GF Camille Kostek and many more with the games including 16 teams.

Participants will pay an entry fee, and all funds will be donated to coronavirus relief efforts.

Details on when the tournament will occur are coming soon, but it will reportedly be held next week with two games streaming each night. Keep an eye on The Ballina Cup Instagram page for more. When the games begin, why not pick a team and play along at home? The more the merrier.