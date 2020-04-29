PREMIERE: Flyball Gov’nor unleashe their freakish new video for ‘Beaker’

How do you begin to describe a band like Flyball Gov’nor? The Perth-based outfit belt out a sound that stomps down the barricades of genre; a sound that refuses to sit obediently in any one category. Their music feels simultaneously chaotic and carefully put together; the kind of music that’ll smack you across the face, then get stuck in your head.

They’ve spent the past number of years releasing music and gigging around Western Australia, and although they’re not allowed to gig around WA anymore, they’re definitely still releasing music. It’s our pleasure to be premiering the new video for their most recent single, Beaker.

On their new video for Beaker, Perth-based outfit Flyball Gov’nor present an oddball spectacle of Soviet-style experimentation.

This particular Beaker contains a wild concoction of sounds. Elements of jazz, punk, pop, and funk all flow into one another, creating something truly dynamic. With frantic rhythms, searing guitars, and energetic vocal hooks, this monster of a tune is the kind that’ll stick with you for weeks.

The track’s new music video is the perfect visual accompaniment. Littered with eerie Soviet footage of animal-focused lab experiments, the clip is a tumultuous watch from start to finish. Zombies and beheaded figures abound, so strap yourself in for a wild ride.

Beaker is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from Flyball Gov’nor, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and watch the new video above.