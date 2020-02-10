Sunfruits are set to officially drop their debut EP Certified Organic tomorrow, February 11th.

Following their recent single release for the groovy Above The Clouds, it looks to be one hell of a start to the year for the five-piece.

Their new EP was added to Bandcamp’s ‘New and Notable’ before reaching the best selling rock list in the week it was announced. With six sultry tracks that cover everything from cataclysmic environmental catastrophes through to social change, Sunfruits delve deep into prevalent issues.

The band only came together in late 2018 before exploding onto the psych scene. Their first singles landed them numerous radio spins on Triple J, PBS, and overseas stations. Slowly but surely their following has grown and they are following in a long line of great psych acts to come out of Australia.

Taking influences from classic 60’s psychedelia (who doesn’t like some wavey tunes?) along with sprinkles of garage rock, Sunfruits create a cake of layered emotion that should start all your mornings in the right way. If you love Khruangbin, Nice Biscuit, Babe Rainbow or Bananagun, you are bound to fall for this.

Certified Organic will be available tomorrow via Third Eye Stimuli Records in AUS/NZ and Six Tonne De Chair Records in Europe.

For now, listen to the EP above and grab a pre-order of the record here.