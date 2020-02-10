Adam Sandler delivers a speech for the ages at the Spirit Awards

Adam Sandler really has come into his own lately. It is one of the great comeback stories in recent memory.

Following his win at the Spirit Awards for Best Actor, Sandler delivered a speech for the ages.

Adam Sandler’s performance in Uncut Gems has received numerous accolades, with many critics calling it a career defining performance.

On Saturday night, the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards gave Sandler the Best Actor award for his career defining performance in the Safdie Brothers movie Uncut Gems. Having already won numerous awards for his performance, Sandler was completely snubbed at the Oscars this year.

In classic funny man fashion, Sandler delivered a speech that left the entire crowd in stitches. Referring to his snub by the Academies, Sandler said he experienced a similar feeling when he, “was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category best looking.” He did however get one award while in High School. “My classmates did honour me with the allegedly less-prestiges designation of best personality. And tonight as I look around this room, I realise the Independent Spirit Awards are the best personality awards of Hollywood.”, Sandler snidely put.

Sandler also made snarky comments at his fellow nominees. He put in the most blunt terms he possibly could, “I’d like to also give a shout out to my fellow nominees, who will now and forever be known as the guys to lost to fucking Adam Sandler!”

The Safdie Brothers also received a shoutout, “Two years ago, Scott (Rudin) said the words that would forever change my life. ‘No, those aren’t homeless rabbis, those are the Safdie brothers.’”

Sandler’s performance in Uncut Gems has already won him the National Board of Review’s Best Actor along with numerous other awards. His character Howard Ratner is one of the most hateable characters ever put to celluloid. However we still constantly want him to do the right thing (he never does).

Sandler truely deserves all this acclaim, let’s just hope he continues being involved with films as good as this one.

Check out Sandler’s incredible speech below: