There is something dark and deeply addictive about the new single from Sydney locals, Array. With Memories the band blend nostalgic melodies with surging force, more than proving they are ones to watch. Take a listen to Memories below.



You can catch Array at their single launch this Thursday night in Sydney, details below. Memories is out now on all streaming platforms.

Array Tour Dates

Thursday 13th February – Memories Single Launch, The Vanguard, Sydney (Tickets)