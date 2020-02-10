Ed O’Brien debuts new material at first solo concert

One of the most underrated guitarists in rock history, Ed O’Brien, has performed as a solo artist for the first time.

Premiering new material, the Radiohead guitarist showed us he is as creative as his band members.

During his first ever solo performance, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien performed multiple songs off his upcoming solo album Earth.

His debut performance at Toronto’s Great Hall last Friday featured an array of new material. The mix of guitar funk and electronic epics proved that O’Brien is ready to tackle the world. Previewing previously released tracks Shangri-La and Brazil, EOB (as he goes by) played a large number of tracks from his upcoming album Earth. The album will be arriving in April, and we seriously could not be more ready.

O’Brien also performed a cover of German electronic artist Ulrich Schnauss’ song On My Own. The track seems fitting now that O’Brien is performing, well, on his own. He was however backed by a fantastic backing band that included Hinako Omori, Ross Chapman, Dishan Abrahams, and Alvin Ford, Jr.

Radiohead recently said that they would be taking a break from music in 2020. It looks like it will be quite a lot longer until we get the follow up to their impeccable 2016 album A Moon Shaped Pool. That wont stop all the individual members from remaining busy. With Thom Yorke touring his most recent album Anima and Jonny Greenwood producing sprawling orchestral pieces, there’s plenty of Radiohead side projects to go around.

Have a look at some snippets from EOB’s debut performance along with the setlist below: