Ludwig Göransson takes home his third Best Score Oscar

Don’t forget about the music!

The Oscars – about as prestigious as film awards can get.

But hey, let’s not forget about all that prestige reserved for the tracks behind our yearly favourite flicks.

Ludwig Göransson has just become the first composer this century to take home three Oscars in the Best Score category.

He’s previously won for Black Panther in 2019, Oppenheimer in 2024, and tonight, he adds another to his shelf for the Sinners soundtrack.

Ludwig’s already had a pretty good awards season run, so this might just be the cherry on top of his many nods (including the Golden Globes and Grammys).

In his speech, he thanked director Ryan Coogler (the same guy behind Black Panther) for “making a movie that resonated with the whole world.”

Sinners was also up for best original song for Raphael Saadiq’s ‘I Lied to You’, meaning Ludwig was the only composer up for both awards at the same time – promising from the start.

EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park, AKA the team behind KPop Demon Hunters scored best original song for their track ‘Golden’ (which is probably exactly how they’re feeling right now).

That’s for everyone that brushed it off to start with and refused to watch a Netflix kids movie – you know it actually ended up being one of the year’s very best.

In her acceptance speech, Maggie Kang said “for those of you who look like me, I’m so sorry that it took so long to see us in a movie like this, but it is here,” adding, “this is for Korea and Koreans everywhere.”

The F1 movie has happily scooped up Best Sound, which isn’t surprising considering it’s become the highest-grossing sports film ever.

A good year for music, a good year for film.