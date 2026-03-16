Oscars 2026 recap: PTA, Jessie Buckley and Michael B Jordan score

Aaaaand scene!

The Oscars have just wrapped up yet another year, and if you had any bets placed with your mates, you can find out just how many beers you owe them here.

Paul Thomas Anderson AKA PTA (who by the way, did anyone else not know has been with Maya Rudolph for two decades?!) cleaned up six awards for his black comedy action-thriller One Battle After Another.

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland, the movie took home Best Picture, beating out Bugonia, Sentimental Value, Hamnet, and a bunch of other great films from the last year.

Hamnet still got its flowers, though. Jessie Buckley is the first Irish actress to ever win best actress – and even though she had to beat out our very own Rose Byrne, we can’t think of anyone better for the award to go to.

It looks like Timothee Chalamet’s comments about the ballet and opera have come round to bite him, because Michael B Jordan scored best actor for his work in the epic Sinners, where he played identical twins Smoke and Stack (apparently he still only gets one Oscar, though).

Sinners actually didn’t end up too far behind One Battle After Another, earning four nods total, and making some history, too, with Autumn Durald Arkapaw the first woman to ever win in the cinematography category.

Amy Madigan won best supporting actress for her role as the insanely creepy Aunt Gladys in Weapons, and Sean Penn was named best supporting actor for his role in, you guessed it, One Battle After Another.

All four actors awards went to separate films – which might’ve been a strategic move after PTA scooped up just one too many.

If you want to watch the whole sha-bang start to finish, tune into channel Seven for the encore at 9pm tonight.