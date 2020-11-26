PREMIERE: The Dense serve up a slice of pub rock brilliance on their debut album

On their debut album, The Dense lock and load into a total pub rock frenzy, unleashing riffs and choruses that will melt your heart.

We’ve been fans of The Dense for a while now. From their 2018 debut till now, the Dunedin locals have been serving up a healthy portion of punk, garage, and alt-rock that slaps you across the face right when you need it to.

Lucky for us, the boys are back with their debut album and it’s more than we could’ve hoped for.

At its core, The Dense’s self-titled album is a collection of Americana-tinted pub rock that is incomparable to anything else heard before, which shows that they’ve done their job very right. It’s as infectious and energetic as it is detailed, with the potential to have any venue up and dancing.

Standout tracks include Budweiser Joes – an Americana rock classic that ebbs and flows with mahogany textures, and Butcher The Butcher that brings more of an acidic, alt-rock feel to the picture, cascading in with summery beats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dense (@yeahthedense)

“The Dense are a three-piece alternative rock band formed in 2016 in Invercargill,” the band’s bio reads. “After their success winning the 2017 Southland Smokefree Rockquest final and being selected for the national top 20, The Dense persevered to keep the band going, despite their natural migration after high school. Ruwhiu moved to Christchurch, Shaw moved to Dunedin, and Fairbairn remained in Invercargill, making Dunedin a central hub to shape the influence of their debut album.”

If you do anything today, feast your ears on the musical stylings of The Dense and thank us later.

The Dense will drop November 27. Catch the release here.