Puddle Of Mudd’s singer has finally addressed his infamous Nirvana cover

Wes Scantlin from Puddle Of Mudd has shared his thoughts on the band’s 2020 cover of About A Girl by Nirvana: “Sounded like total sh*t.”

It’s tough not to grimace when you hear Puddle Of Mudd’s frontman, Wes Scantlin absolutely shredding his vocals as he powers through Nirvana’s About A Girl; a song which was evidently out of his vocal range. Back in 2020, the now-infamous cover went live via SiriusXM, causing Scantin some serious grief.

Two years on, the lead singer has finally addressed the hard-to-forget cover, in a new interview with Songfacts. Wes Scantlin declares, “It looked and sounded like total shit. But live to fight another day, dude.”

He adds: “You know what? I was acclimating, and it was a tiring day and I had already performed five or six songs at one time, and by the time I got to that one – which I shouldn’t even have done because I cannot nail that song – I was a little tired.”