Puddle Of Mudd’s singer has finally addressed his infamous Nirvana cover

Wes Scantlin from Puddle Of Mudd has shared his thoughts on the band’s 2020 cover of About A Girl by Nirvana: “Sounded like total sh*t.”
It’s tough not to grimace when you hear Puddle Of Mudd’s frontman, Wes Scantlin absolutely shredding his vocals as he powers through Nirvana’s About A Girl; a song which was evidently out of his vocal range. Back in 2020, the now-infamous cover went live via SiriusXM, causing Scantin some serious grief.
Two years on, the lead singer has finally addressed the hard-to-forget cover, in a new interview with Songfacts. Wes Scantlin declares, “It looked and sounded like total shit. But live to fight another day, dude.”
He adds: “You know what? I was acclimating, and it was a tiring day and I had already performed five or six songs at one time, and by the time I got to that one – which I shouldn’t even have done because I cannot nail that song – I was a little tired.”
At the time of the cover airing, Puddle Of Mudd responded to public criticisms of Scantlin’s vocal stylings via Instagram: “Rise above others who try and take you down,” they wrote. “I’m at my BEST NOW… and that’s all that matters. I pray for all of you because we care. Toxic people are a waste of time. We walk away with nothing but a SMILE.”
Well, thanks to his latest interview on the matter, we now know what Wes Scantlin really thinks of Puddle Of Mudd’s infamous Nirvana cover, and judging by the myriad of comments left underneath the video on YouTube, many others agree with his sentiments.
“This literally sounds like something South Park would do to imitate Nirvana,” wrote one individual. Another added, “the most impressive part of all this is that the rest of the band performed this without messing up despite whatever the hell Wes was doing.” If you need a refresher on this absolute beauty, check out Puddle Of Mudd’s performance via YouTube below.