Tyler, The Creator’s favourite songs of 2022 are more eclectic than Elton John’s

Tyler, The Creator joins a host of fellow artists in sharing their 2022 playlists, name-dropping the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Steve Lacy.

Tyler, The Creator has shared his favourite songs of 2022, with a playlist far more obscure than that of Elton John. Tyler — who shared his 2022 picks just days after John’s Stormzy-headlined list — named a host of lesser-known musicians among his favourites of the year, alongside bigger names like Pusha T and Steve Lacy. It was the former artist’s Pharrell-assisted track Neck & Wrist which cracked Tyler’s list, while Lacy’s Gemini Rights cut Buttons placed sixth.

Meanwhile, a song by Omar Apollo was retroactively added to Tyler’s playlist, after the rapper admitted to forgetting that the singer’s track Tamagotchi was also a 2022 favourite. The Kendrick Lamar song Savior — lifted from the rapper’s latest album Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers — was also on heavy rotation by Tyler. Earlier this year, Tyler showed extra love for Mr. Morale, saying Lamar’s fifth studio album is “so open and honest that some people can’t listen to it.”

✨FAVS:

sweet enoughs in mind/

charles stepney around the house/

pusha neck n wrist/

sol set pour le moment/

dina ogon tombola 94/

steve lacy buttons/

P 21 T cash in cash out/

kenny worldwide steppy/

la verne washington i found what/

pearl n oysters candy/

kenny savior:

2022 — T (@tylerthecreator) December 20, 2022

DAWG I KNEW IT WAS A SONG I FORGOT WHEN I MADE THIS MENTAL LIST. THE BRIDGE ON THAT IS 10 https://t.co/C6HkiJZhQM — T (@tylerthecreator) December 20, 2022

More obscure artists rounded out IGOR’s annual picks, including songs by the likes of musical trio The Sweet Enoughs (In Mind), 70s multi-instrumentalist Charles Stepney (Around The House) and Detroit producer Sol Set (Pour Le Moment). Notably, Tyler’s list features Australian talent, given that The Sweet Enoughs’ guitarist Lachlan Mitchell hails from Brisbane. Tyler’s list marks the latest instance of a musician sharing their year-end favourites.

Last week, John named everyone from Burna Boy to Wet Leg among his playlist of 2022, with additional mentions of pop star Rina Sawayama, Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons, and LA rock band The Linda Lindas. Elsewhere, Jay-Z stuck to hip-hop favourites, with a tracklist that featured the likes of Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Beyoncé, Drake and more.

Tyler’s playlist no doubt soundtracked what has been a busy year for the Odd Future alum, who performed a headlining slot at 2022’s Splendour in the Grass and served as a voice actor in the role of Jesus Christ for the Netflix animation, Big Mouth.