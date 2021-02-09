People are selling vagina-scented face masks and I have no words

Living with mandatory Covid-19 regulations, a market is rising for people with the fetish for wearing pussy or foot-scented face masks.

Mandatory masks have been a pretty challenging part of the pandemic. Despite their effectiveness at blocking 95% of very small particles, they haven’t been easy to keep on, especially during the hot Aussie summer.

People have clearly been getting creative with normalising masks, however making them pussy-scented might be pushing it a little too far.

Apparently, there is a real market for it. After a little digging, I found a whole range of options for people seeking a pussy-scented or foot-scented masks. For fetish item providers, this was a pretty effective way to keep up business during the pandemic.

55-year-old New Jersey woman Angela Anderson founded Coronapussy: a company selling pussy smelling face masks for just $4.99 USD. Anderson’s methods involve a fine cloth placed in between the legs for two hours and glued to the product. And apparently, it works with 500 units sold in the first 24 hours alone.

LucyLou, a premium seller of pussy-scented masks, wears the cloth inside her panties for 24 hours, just to soak up the aroma. “So you can wear it secretly smelling me without anyone noticing all day,” she revealed.

In an interview with VICE, year-long provider of the fetish, Cat, mentioned that, “I think it’s like a little secret only they know.. it’s personally thrilling to me knowing that a mask I’ve had in my panties or shoes is now being worn on someone’s face”.

NSW Health acknowledges that there is no current evidence that Covid-19 can be passed through semen or vaginal fluids. Although they haven’t made their advice very clear on pussy-scented masks, if it gets people to happily comply with mandatory regulations… good on them?