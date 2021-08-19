100 Troops to be deployed to Queensland COVID checkpoints

100 ADF troops will help patrol Covid checkpoints along the Queensland border after a request from the Premier and police force.

Troops are to assist Queensland police with compliance checks of travellers from Wednesday, to contain the Delta outbreak plaguing neighbouring states.

One of three states not affected by the outbreak, politicians are keeping the state safe in their own bubble.

With increasing numbers of outer-state travellers, ADF troops are being enlisted to help police monitoring those entering from hotspots.

After warning that just one case would cause a snap lockdown, Ms Palaszczuk was reportedly delighted by the incoming help.

Queensland is also reviewing a possible tightening of their classification of essential workers.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young and her staff will analyse the categories of essential workers allowed into the Sunshine State.

According to Queensland Health, essential workers are currently defined as someone who’s required to provide: “time-critical services in Queensland that are needed in Queensland and cannot be obtained in Queensland”.

Although there’s still a need for essential workers from other states in QLD, Dr Young has said she’d like the numbers crossing the border “down to zero”.

The premier has defended the NSW border closure, which she says is preventing virus spreading to the Gold Coast and potential lockdowns: “It only takes one person with that virus to bring it into Qld and then all bets are off.” — @MartySilk (@MartySilkHack) August 19, 2021

While the vaccination rates are slowly improving, Queensland has taken it upon itself to start holding clinics offering vaccinations to essential workers who work in Queensland.

From tomorrow all outer-state workers must have at least one jab before being allowed into the state.

A spokesperson for QLD Health told the ABC, “We are offering vaccinations to essential workers who work in Queensland. In some cases, that may mean we are vaccinating NSW residents, however, this works to protect Queensland residents.”

Another headline that would’ve seemed bizarre in 2019: Troops to be deployed to Queensland border to counter ‘real and present’ threat https://t.co/mQqOXcFLB1 — Tim Richards (@Aerohaveno) August 18, 2021

With no local cases recorded for a fourth day, restrictions across the southeast and Cairns are to ease from tomorrow.

This allows up to 30 people in homes and 100 guests permitted at weddings and funerals. They must still carry a mask with them at all times.