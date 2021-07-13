Raw dog food has anti-biotic resistant bacteria, new research finds

Researchers have found antibiotic-resistant bacteria in raw dog food, which could cause an international public health risk.

Researchers announced their new study, and found: “the trend for feeding dogs raw food may be fuelling the spread of antibiotic resistant-bacteria.”

“This study shows that dog food from international brands is a vehicle of clinically-relevant enterococci carrying resistance to last-resort antibiotics and relevant virulence genes, thus positioning pet food as an important source of antibiotic resistance spread,” the report said.

In laymen’s terms, The Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Porto in Portugal examined various dog food samples. The study showed the presence of Enterococci (anti-biotic resistant bacteria) in more than half the samples.

It is a strain of bacteria commonly found in human intestines. Enterococci are known to be resistant to antibiotics, meaning some species can lead to dangerous outbreaks.

Wrote an article about a new study linking raw dog food to antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Who knew dog owner Twitter could rival football Twitter when it comes to abusive DMs?! Rupert isn’t impressed. pic.twitter.com/I9cbhjmA43 — Marthe de Ferrer (@MarthedeFerrer) July 12, 2021

Over the years, raw dog meat has grown in popularity as owners believe it is has improved dental health, increases energy levels and maintains healthier coats and skin in their pets.

Some vets had warned over the years about health risks for the wider household and dogs with compromised immune systems.

Researcher Dr Ana Freitas advised that: “Authorities must raise awareness about the potential health risks when feeding raw diets to pets and the manufacture of dog food, including ingredient selection and hygiene practices, must be reviewed.”

She added that dog owners should thoroughly wash their hands after handling pet food.