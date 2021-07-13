Woman hires her ex’s car, and runs 49 red lights

This woman’s first date idea was hiring her ex’s car and running 49 red lights with her new boo in the front seat.

In Zhejiang, China, a couple has been detained on suspicion of provoking trouble after violating traffic laws with a rented car.

The man, surnamed Zhu, had long been pursuing a woman surnamed Lou. She eventually agreed to go out with him, but on one very specific condition.

She asked him to hire a particular Audi sedan, the car of her ex-boyfriend Qian, for their first date together.

In an interview with local media, police said Lou and Qian had broken up only recently.

She had grown sour after Qian left her for another woman, and felt angered after he flaunted his new partner on social media.

Lou and Zhu used the car to rack up 50 offences over 2 days. They were charged an incredible 49 red light violations and 1 speeding fine.

The police officers initially approached Qian, who was in legal possession of the car, about the offences.

They were eventually able to identify Zhu and Lou as offenders after inspecting video footage of the incidents.

A beloved car is a favourite target for vengeful exes.

In Adelaide, 2018, a woman seriously vandalised her ex-boyfriend’s luxury Mercedes-Benz.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the woman was furious after her then-boyfriend confessed he was having a child with another woman.

The car, which was valued at $400,000 AUD, had the word “cheater” spray-painted in black on its side, as well as its windows smashed by a baseball bat.

She eventually calmed herself, and offered her ex a lift home as his car was seriously damaged.

In 2019, a woman in Toowoomba found herself in a bizarre love triangle after her ex-girlfriend started dating her mother.

Similarly, she took it out on her ex’s car.