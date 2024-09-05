Imagine finding a Rembrandt in your attic—would you sell it for a record 1.4 million?

Rembrandt ‘Portrait of a Girl’ discovered in a Maine attic sells for record 1.4 Million

The art world is buzzing with jaw-dropping tales of masterpieces unearthed in the most unexpected places, proving that the hunt for hidden gems is far from over.

From thrift store bargains to dusty attic treasures, “found art” continues to make headlines—and fortunes.

Take, for instance, Teri Horton’s legendary find: in 1991, she bagged a painting at a thrift store for just $5. Turns out, it was a genuine Jackson Pollock, now valued at an eye-watering 50 million.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Recently, the art world was rocked by the sale of a 17th-century painting, believed to be by Dutch master Rembrandt, which fetched 1.4 million at auction.

Discovered in a Maine attic, “Portrait of Girl” ignited a fierce bidding war. With its striking use of light and style echoing Rembrandt’s, this piece has experts debating its true origins.

And let’s not forget other sensational finds:

A Caravaggio painting unearthed in a French attic, now valued at 136 million

A rare da Vinci manuscript discovered in a neglected archive, auctioned for 30 million

A trove of 20th-century art, including Picasso and Matisse, found in a German attic, with an estimated worth exceeding 1 billion

These stories remind us that masterpieces can lie hidden in the most unlikely places, and fortunes can change overnight.

The thrill of found art continues to captivate and astonish, with each discovery adding another chapter to the exhilarating saga of art’s hidden treasures.