Ryan Gosling is moving to Sydney

Ryan Gosling is getting ready to spend some time down under as the actor’s newest big-budget film The Fall Guy will be shot in Sydney.

The Fall Guy is apparently going to bring its $244 million budget to the Aussie economy along with one of Hollywood’s best actors.

The film is based on the 1980s TV series about a movie stuntman who moonlights as a bounty hunter. It sounds like it’s right in Ryan’s wheelhouse.

