Megan Fox cut hole in her jumpsuit to have sex

Megan Fox bragged to her stylist about having to cut a hole in the crotch of her jumpsuit to she could bang her bf.

While sharing a slideshow of pics from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, Megan Fox included a screenshot of a text she sent to her styler, Maeve Reilly.

“Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex,” Megan asked.

I wasn’t too shocked to see Maeve respond with an “I hate you” along with three laughing emojis.

“I’ll fix it,” she added.

While it makes sense that two unbelievable hotties are having some super wild sex, my goodness, is anyone else over hearing about every little detail?

I know I’m not alone here as many followers have commented about receiving TMI from the couple.

“The text message like really? Nobody cares or wants to see that.” One follower wrote.

“PLS WE GET IT. YALL FUCK” Another wrote.

Luckily, Meg’s stylist said she will fix the outfit.

