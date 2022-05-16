en English
FIRST LOOK: Kourtney Kardashian officially married Travis Barker

by Chloe Maddren

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally tied the Knott on Sunday, according to a source close to the punk rocker.

TMZ announced that Kourtney married the Blink-182 drummer in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The couple didn’t comment on the speculation at first but there’s no doubt they’re waiting for it to air on Kourtney’s reality TV show.

However, the couple was seen at the courthouse ceremony and after they got hitched, Travis’ daughter Alabama went live on Instagram and showed off the newlyweds.

Apparently, the ceremony was small and discreet, even Kourtney’s kids weren’t spotted.

The Kardashian wore a short white Dolce & Gabbana lace dress with a long retro veil.

More to come.

