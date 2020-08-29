News

Sexual tension memes are the hottest content on Twitter right now

By Mary Ali

Sexual Tension memes
The ‘sexual tension’ meme has gone viral on Twitter, and it’s the best way to cop some feels in the middle of self-iso.

2020 has been rough but it’s also served us with the silver lining of all horrible things: memes. Having starved us of physical and emotional connection 2020 has left humanity hysterically embracing all the things that lead to sexual tension.

This time, the viral meme centres on sexual tension, and Twitter hasn’t held back one bit.

Tension, Sexual Tension, Meme


And this absolute classic:


Finally, to add to the meme: The sexual tension between you and the person who wrote this article xx

