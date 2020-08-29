Sexual tension memes are the hottest content on Twitter right now

The ‘sexual tension’ meme has gone viral on Twitter, and it’s the best way to cop some feels in the middle of self-iso.

2020 has been rough but it’s also served us with the silver lining of all horrible things: memes. Having starved us of physical and emotional connection 2020 has left humanity hysterically embracing all the things that lead to sexual tension.

This time, the viral meme centres on sexual tension, and Twitter hasn’t held back one bit.

the sexual tension between you and your doctor listening to your heartbeat — 333 (@notThreat3x) August 20, 2020

The sexual tension between you and the person adjusting your seatbelt on a rollercoaster — 𓅰击Wheat Feild击𓆏 (@wendys_dumpster) August 1, 2020

the sexual tension when you see someone your age at the hotel reception when you and your family is checking in hits different — . (@abileighhhhh) August 13, 2020

the sexual tension between character a who is injured and character b who is tenderly cleaning up their wounds while berating them for being so reckless…. — شاي ♡ (@proyearner) August 23, 2020

the sexual tension between you and the other person your age at the airport flying solo — elise morgan (@crocfanpage) August 19, 2020

the sexual tension between my lighter and my neighbors trump flag — kate (@kaiteasley) August 19, 2020

The sexual tension between you & the person looking at the same painting as you in the art museum — elizabeth 🌾🐑 (@prvserpine) August 18, 2020

the sexual tension between you and the driver of the car perfectly aligned next to you at a stop light — amelia (@ameliaritt) August 16, 2020

the sexual tension between you and the person who you’re reading the play dialogue with it english class — PINNED!! (@vote4saraberry) August 16, 2020



And this absolute classic:

the sexual tension between paul mccartney and music pic.twitter.com/MW81aeXAvh — fee (@losttitties) August 27, 2020



Finally, to add to the meme: The sexual tension between you and the person who wrote this article xx