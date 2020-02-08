Short, Sharp, and Immediately Useful is a phrase that would appeal to any freelancer, content creator, or other force in the media and creative industries. An area where time is tight and the pressures to deliver are at an all-time high, we’re often forced to learn quickly or fall behind.

The Australian Film, Television and Radio School (AFTRS) has launched a series of professional development seminars with these facts in the front of their minds; short and to-the-point learning experiences covering a number of critical topics to the industry.

Stuck for time but need to hone your craft? Short, Sharp, and Immediately Useful is a new series of quick seminars covering essential skills for anyone in the creative industries.

Short, Sharp, and Immediately Useful leans towards an oft-forgotten side of the industry – the business side. Essential management, budgeting, pitching, and legal know-how is something too many creatives and media professionals neglect, and brushing up is never a bad option.

The seminars are running monthly from February 27th, the first topic being Blockchain for Creative Businesses. They take place at AFTRS’ Moore Park campus in Sydney from 2:00PM-5:30PM, with an afternoon tea included.

Check out the full list of dates and topics below, and head here to find out more.

Upcoming Seminars

27 Feb: Blockchain for Creative Businesses

26 Mar: Deals, Rights and Negotiations

30 Apr: Developing IP and Doing it Right

28 May: Creating Healthy Workplaces

25 June: Managing Creative Teams

30 July: Show Me The Money

27 Aug: Impact Producing

24 Sep: Improving Production Workflows

29 Oct: Social media in Your Business Strategy

26 Nov: Audience, Strategy and Building Your Brand