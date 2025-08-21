Siobhan Cotchin’s new EP is out today

Redemption Arc beautifully intertwines rock, pop and country into a sound that’s uniquely Siobhan Cotchin’s

Perth-based artist, Siobhan Cotchin, has released her newest EP Redemption Arc, an intense and vulnerable look into the cathartic journey Cotchin took in the wake of a breakup.



Having recently toured internationally with iconic artists such as Matchbox Twenty and the Goo Goo Dolls, it’s no secret that Cotchin is quickly becoming one to watch, and with the release of her new, authentic and genuine EP she’s proved she has the chops to stick around and become a household name not just in Australia, but internationally too.



Cotchin described the process of writing Redemption Arc as healing.

“I had to confront the uncomfortable stuff” Cotchin said



“The process – as beautiful and honest as it was – became the most healing thing I’ve ever done”

Redemption Arc quite satisfyingly concludes with the lead single from the record, ‘Overdrive.’ It’s simply the perfect anthem that truly encapsulates what it’s like to be completely overwhelmed.

Slightly heavier than most of the other songs on the record, it feels like an explosion of pure passion , wrapping up the emotional journey Cotchin has brought the listener on.

“It’s messy. It’s emotional. It’s a little untamed but it’s mine,” said Cotchin of ‘Overdrive’

“I hope people see themselves in it – especially the parts they usually hide.”

The record was made with Andy Lawson of Perth’s Debaser Studios, who’s best known for his work with other WA musicians such as Ra Ra Viper and Noah Dillon.



Siobhan Cotchin featured in Rolling Stone Magazine’s FEMALES IN FOCUS earlier this year, documenting her as a rising force in the music industry.

Cotchin has curated a stellar lineup for her upcoming show celebrating the release of the new EP at Mojo’s Bar in North Fremantle.

Redemption Arc is out now on all platforms.





