Sleaford Mods: flagbearers of authenticity

HAPPY: Do many bands do regional tours in the UK? Because we don’t see too much of that here… mainly because we’re such a large country.

SIMON: Oh really?

HAPPY: Yeah, if you don’t live in a major city, you don’t really get to see live music. Not any touring bands, at least.

SIMON: Seriously? Too expensive I guess. So nobody really thinks about visiting all the small places?

HAPPY: They do occasionally, but it’s pretty rare.

SIMON: That’s really interesting. It’s a shame. We’ve been doing those kinds of tours ever since we first started. Our old manager suggested we go follow the trails of all these bands from the 80s. It was a really unique idea.

ANDREW: It was a really good idea. Again, at the time, there were lots of little things that a band could do that no one else was doing. And it’s become a bit of a weird culture, like people reviewing equipment and influencers and all that kind of thing. That’s the kind of the new rock n’ roll. Just doing music is a bit weird, isn’t it? Because it’s just a commodity for some other technology. I watch a lot of videos of people who review gear, and these people are really famous. They’re more famous than we are.

HAPPY: Are you guys doing Coachella this year?

SIMON: We are, yeah.

HAPPY: Have you ever done it before?

SIMON: No, we haven’t done that one yet.

HAPPY: I’ve heard that’s a similar vibe. You rock up and everyone’s a lot more concerned with the influencers, because they’re far more famous than any of the bands.

ANDREW: I only found out recently that that’s what’s happened to that festival. Because the guy who started it, started it with the goal of bringing British bands over. But it’s been watered down into this weird spring break party thing, rather than being about bands.

HAPPY: They still get some really decent bands on though.

SIMON: I think they’re trying to pull it back. Because yeah, we’ve heard some horror stories about it, but they’ve basically financed our US tour, so it’d be stupid to say no.

ANDREW: It’ll be an experience. It’s quite nice when you get the exposure. When we did Glastonbury there was quite a big spike. I think a lot of people who didn’t know us were thinking “what the fuck is this?”

HAPPY: You’re releasing a b-sides and rarities album, All That Glue. What was it like looking back through all that material? Did you trudge through a heap of material and pick out the best stuff?

SIMON: Yeah, a little bit. Andrew had a look in the vault and pulled out a few that we’d forgotten about. So we’re mixing those in with key tracks from throughout our career.

ANDREW: It has worked out really well because we’ve made so much stuff.

HAPPY: What was the thinking behind doing a record like this? Was it because there was too much material that had never seen the light of day?

SIMON: In a way, yeah. I think it felt right to do some kind of retrospective. A lot of people aren’t aware of a lot of that stuff.

ANDREW: Yeah, like McFlurry and stuff. They haven’t really been acknowledged because there’s been so much music.

SIMON: Yeah, it’ll be nice to introduce a lot of that earlier stuff to a larger market. To you lovely people here in Australia.

All That Glue is out now. Get a copy here.

Interview by Bill Robinson

Photos by Charlie Hardy