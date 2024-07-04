Here are eight of the best new country songs that have landed this week

Country music continues to evolve in 2024, offering a blend of fresh voices and familiar favourites

The genre is buzzing with exciting new country songs that showcase the diverse talent within the country music scene.

From heartfelt ballads to high-energy anthems, these new country songs are making waves and climbing the charts. Here’s a taste of the new country songs that are hot right now.

Miranda Lambert’s “Dammit Randy” is the latest chapter in the ACM Awards Triple Crown winner’s storied career. Swapping out her trademark fiery, whiskey-soaked heartbreak for a sharp, self-assured stance, Lambert delivers a song brimming with confidence and swagger. With lines like “You gave up ’til the very last minute / Now that I’ve gone, I’ve got your attention,” she’s firmly planted in the driver’s seat of her own narrative, leaving past disappointments in the dust.

In a genre-bending move, who would expect any new country songs by Lana Del Rey and Quavo? The duo have dropped “Tough,” a country-rap fusion that sees Del Rey trading her melancholic crooning for a more rugged, country-infused sound. The track’s gritty verses and reflective lyrics are accompanied by a visually rich video that highlights their shared journey through life’s trials, blending country grit with rap swagger.

The Castellows’ “Miss America” is a harmonious nostalgia trip. This sibling trio, with their sepia-toned, neo-traditional vibes, crafts a touching coming-of-age tale, laced with harmonica and heartfelt lyrics about growing up and moving on from simpler times. The song’s evocative storytelling and lush harmonies make it a standout in their growing discography.

Johnny Cash’s “Hello Out There,” from his posthumous Songwriter project, offers a haunting reminder of Cash’s unmatched vocal gravitas and songwriting prowess. Recorded in 1993 but only now unearthed, this celestial-tinged track pairs Cash’s deep, resonant voice with a rich, atmospheric arrangement, proving that his legacy continues to cast a long shadow.

Mackenzie Carpenter makes a memorable debut with “Only Girl,” a swooning ballad that captures the intoxicating essence of young love. With its lilting acoustic guitar and Carpenter’s honeyed vocal performance, the track is a surefire addition to any wedding playlist, embodying the blissful simplicity of romance.

Midland’s “Lucky Sometimes” offers a sneak peek into their upcoming Barely Blue album, delivering a feel-good anthem drenched in laid-back guitars and effortless harmonies. It’s a celebratory nod to those lucky streaks that everyone dreams of, wrapped in the band’s signature, laid-back style.

Tyler Childers’ “Song While You’re Away” continues to cement his reputation as a master of poignant storytelling. The song, rich with emotional depth and evocative imagery, reinforces Childers’ place as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary country music.

And landing tomorrow, keep your eyes peeled for new music by Morgan Wallen, who is heating up the summer with a brand new single, “Lies Lies Lies,” dropping on July 5. Written by Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Miller, Daniel Ross, and Chris Tompkins, and produced by Joey Moi, this track was recorded at London’s iconic Studio Two at Abbey Road Studios.

Wallen delves into the emotional turmoil of pretending to have moved on from a lost love while still holding on.