Snoop Dogg is releasing his first red wine, Snoop Cali Red

Running out of new labels to test from your favourite Liquorland shelf? Snoop Dogg has partnered with Aussie label 19 Crimes to bring fans his first red wine Snoop Cali Red.

This collaboration has been in the works for a number of years, and is set to hit stores over the coming months. “I’ve been a fan of this wine and I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans,” Snoop Dogg stated, announcing the project.

Snoop Dogg has teamed up with wine industry juggernaut 19 Crimes to bring fans the reasonably priced and punchy Snoop Cali Red.

A subsidiary of market bandwagon Treasury Wine Estates, 19 Crimes is now valued at $36 million in Australia and has gained a cult following over in the States, where Snoop discovered their goods. It has also been reported that the label is considered a primary contributor to the growth of the wine industry.

“It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!” Snoop stated in a press release.

The Australian-born label uses their wines to pay homage to the country’s convict origins, and were just as excited to work with Snoop on their first Californian grape. “Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes – rule-breaking, culture creating, and overcoming adversity,” the label’s marketing vice president John Wardley told press. “We are truly excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him to the 19 Crimes family.”

Punters can get their hands on a bottle of Snoop Cali Red for an estimated $18.80 AUD, with vintage watchdog The Drinks Business reporting that Snoop’s red will contain a punchy blend of 65% Petite Syrah, 30% Zinfandel, and 5% Merlot.