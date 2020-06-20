Big news: Menulog are now delivering meals from Snoop Dogg’s cookbook

Yep, you heard that right! Menulog has pulled the move of a century, announcing that the recipes of culinary genius Snoop Dogg will be available to order.

Plucked straight from the Doggfather’s infamous cookbook Crook To Cook, punters will be able to get their hands on the rapper’s very own “Billionaire’s Bacon” or “Get Tha Chip Fried Chicken Wings” to satisfy their weekend cravings. Oh, did I forget to mention? It wouldn’t be a Snoop tribute without a hydrating gin and juice to go with the main course, or even a brownie for dessert.

Menulog have absolutely demolished every other competitor with this one. From June 19th to July 3rd, the delivery service are boasting the collaboration of a lifetime, serving us recipes straight from Snoop Dogg’s Crook To Cook cookbook.

Detailing 50 recipes from the Boss Dogg’s kitchen, Crook To Cook has delighted audiences since its release back in 2018. The collection is undeniably versatile, covering delicacies from Lobster Thermidor, to Fried Bologna Sandwiches and Chips, to Frito BBQ Twists.

“The Doggfather’s got you covered – complete with epic stories and behind-the-scenes photos that brings this masterpiece to life,” the book’s description reads.

Now the real question, where do I get my hands on this succulent feast? Milky Lane will be servicing NSW, QLD, and the ACT. Sydney’s Down N’ Out are also jumping on board, as is Meet Patty (VIC), Chimek (WA), and Nordburger (SA). It’s also unknown whether Snoop’s “OG Munchies: Cereal Roundup” will make the cut, but we can only dream.

If the gin and juice isn’t enough, get your hands on some Snoop Cali Red, a perfect pairing with a Crook To Cook Baked Mac & Cheese.