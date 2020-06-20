Psilocybin meta-study shows unanimously positive results when treating anxiety and depression

Good news! Amongst its other benefits, researchers have found that the right combination of therapy and psilocybin can lead to huge reductions in depression and anxiety. While this information is nothing new to us, this analysis combines the results of four seperate studies, 117 tested subjects, and seven years of research.

After comparing the effects to a placebo, researchers found that the psilocybin still had an impact on participants’ mental health six months after their dosage.

Nothing to psych up your Saturday more than some good shroom-related news. A meta-study has found that dosages of psilocybin (aka magic mushrooms) does wonders for treating depression and anxiety.

“Researchers have recently resumed investigating psychedelic compounds as a novel treatment approach,” the study reads. “One such substance is psilocybin (4-phosphoroyloxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine), a plant alkaloid and 5-HT2A receptor agonist.”

Testing the substance across 2011 to 2018, American and English subjects with moderate anxiety and depression were found to respond effectively to the drug. Author Simon B. Goldberg notes that one potential further study would be similar research conducted on the treatment-resistant population.

“Additional large-scale studies examining the effects of psilocybin on treatment-resistant depression may be warranted, as only one of the four studies focused on this population,” Goldberg writes.

With magic mushrooms currently on trial as treatment for terminally ill patients, proving to reduce depression for five years, and receiving overwhelming support from the US public, it seems that it won’t be long before psychologists implement the substance into treatment.

“The current meta-analysis suggests psilocybin in combination with behavioral support may provide a safe and effective treatment option for reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression. This is an area for additional careful, scientific study,” the authors conclude.

Before you jump on the shroom train, make sure to read up on this mysterious paralysis plaguing users.