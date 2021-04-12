What music should you listen to while tripping? Take heed from Dr. William Richards, someone who knows way more about shrooms than you do.

If you’ve ever tripped mushrooms, you probably spent some time either listening to music, or fantasising about what you wish you were listening to. Maybe you even imagined the perfect music.

However your experience went down, there’s some intrinsic link between the feeling of tripping and the euphoria music is capable of delivering. It’s such a pertinent connection that Dr. William Richards of Johns Hopkins University fully explored it in his book Sacred Knowledge: Psychedelics and Religious Experiences.

Dr. Richards conducts his work in the Roland Griffiths lab, a world leader in experimental psilocybin treatment. In the drug’s medicinal benefits for patients suffering from cancer, anxiety and depression, he has spent some time putting together a playlist of tunes specifically for those tripping on shrooms.

“I make the best musical choices I can, trying to separate the ‘very good’ and the ‘excellent’ on the basis of years of experience with many different people,” Richards told Inverse.

Largely, the playlist comes as a surprise. Rather than the acid house, psytrance or psychedelic rock you’d expect to find, Richards falls back on mostly classical music. Until the final phase that is, when the patient would be returning to their normal consciousness. Here The Beatles, Enya, and Louis Armstrong all make an appearance.

