AI-generated Nickelback is on a whole other level of nasty

Welcome to 2020; pandemics, bushfires, death hornets, and AI-generated Nickelback. In potentially the greatest and most admirable crime to modern music, the creator of Youtube channel Funk Turkey has dedicated their time to generating songs in the style of some of our favourite bands.

The list currently includes NirvanA.I’s Smother, Red Bot Chilli Pepper’s Tool Shed, and AI/DC’s Great Balls, amongst others. In a world where Elon Musk has released music, this is still verifiably cooked.

Ever wanted to hear what an AI-generated Metallica or Nickelback song would sound like? Neither did we…

In the description from Smother, the creator writes that their methodology included lyrics.rip to combine the Genius Database, Markov Chain to write the Nirvana-esque lyrics, and the occasional Stratocaster.

“All music/vocals performed, mixed, and mastered by me, in my kitchen, on a sparkly red cheap Stratocaster, a crappy mic, and an old copy of ProTools,” the criminal in question writes.

“Percussion is Superior Drummer 2. I know Dave Grohl hates computer drums but it’s the best thing I got, soooo…. Sorry Dave. I still love you. Also the first use of my new pop filter that my wife bought me for early father’s day. She’s the best. As always, extra special thanks to the geniuses behind lyrics.rip – @thesephist and @jajoosam It’s hard to bargle nawdle zouss with all these marbles in my mouth.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is the individual who brought “AC/DC” lyrics such as these into the world: “She got great balls, big balls, and too many women with big balls. Seems like a bone given’ the balls. A whole ‘lotta woman ‘cuz I’m a ball.”

As disgusted as I am, this is actually an impressive representation of the capabilities of AI technology in music. Artists Holly Herndon and Francois Pachet have both made records with the help of bots. Jay-Z even recently underwent legal action against a Youtube creator over the circulation of a deep fake depicting him rapping Hamlet and Billy Joel tracks.