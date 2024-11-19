Sounds Easy Shows Us How To Power Up Your Studio With MyVolts

When it comes to pro-level tools, Sounds Easy aren’t playing around.

Fresh off showing us the best ASMR mic on the planet, they’re back with a deep dive into the game-changing gear from MyVolts, the Dublin-based masterminds behind innovative power solutions for musicians.

The latest Sounds Easy video highlights MyVolts’ coolest offerings, including their Halo Patch Cables, which are total eye candy and super functional. These cables don’t just pass sync between your devices—they light up to show you when a signal is flowing. Who knew cables could be this cool?

Also on display is the MyVolts MickXer, a sleek five-input, one-output passive mixer that’s perfect for summing a couple of outputs without breaking a sweat. And powering it all? The MyVolts Step Up Explorer Kit—a beastly 65-watt USB-C hub that’s powerful enough to fuel heavy hitters like the Elektron Analog Four and Korg MS-20 Mini.

Using their clever “crazy chain” setup, you can run multiple devices off one power source. Efficiency meets innovation.

If your rig needs a serious power-up (literally), Sounds Easy have you covered with all the tips and tricks you’ll ever need about MyVolts.

Watch the video, and take your gear game to the next level, and grab your MyVolts gear exclusively from Sounds Easy.