Interview: Inside the life and mind of triple-threat, Jennifer Carreno

Jennifer Carreno, a Melbourne-raised actress, singer and songwriter, sat down with Happy after the release of “Blinded”

Carreno, whose latest single is a resurrection of Alisha Pedan’s 20-year-old track, is bringing a modern infusion of jazz and blues to the Aussie music scene.

Touching on themes of love and self-discovery, “Blinded” is a fresh take, yet brings a sultry, smokey mood.

Sitting down with Happy, the new-mum talked about music, film and her production company that she owns and operates with her fiancé.

Carreno has a wise mind that is bursting with ideas, and reading her words will leave you kicking your feet with excitement of what’s to come.

Have a read of the interview below.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

CARRENO: I’m in Port Fairy for a weekend away with family.

HAPPY: Tell us a bit about where you’re living and what you love about it.

CARRENO: I currently live in Sunshine North, having grown up in Hoppers Crossing on the west side. Despite its reputation, I believe the west side is home to some of the best people.

Sunshine North may have its challenges, but the public transport is convenient and has some of the most incredible Asian cuisine. I truly love the vibrant community and the culinary delights it offers.

HAPPY: “Blinded” is such a reimagined take on the original track. How did you and Sam Panetta approach giving it a fresh new life?

CARRENO: The process of reimagining “Blinded” was quite lengthy, involving several attempts to get it just right. Sam Panetta brought a fresh sound to the original track, which had that classic ’90s Natalie Imbruglia vibe, and of whom he had the pleasure of working with.

For me it was important to infuse the track with my own interpretation, my own style. I approach lyrics as stories and this song touches on themes of love and loss, drawing from my own life experiences.

HAPPY: The song has such a sultry, jazzy vibe. What kind of mood were you hoping to create when you were working on this?

CARRENO: That’s exactly what I was going for as jazz is what I love singing, and jazz songs have more weight to them in terms of story. That sultry, jazzy vibe was exactly what I aimed for!

I have a deep connection to jazz and blues, particularly because of the storytelling element in those genres. I wanted to infuse that essence into this track, creating a ballad, especially after my last release, “In So Deep”, which was more pop-oriented.

HAPPY: You’re juggling so many creative projects right now—music, acting, and film production. How do you manage all these different worlds, and do they influence each other?

CARRENO: Right now, we’re in the process of editing a film we shot before I became a new mom, so my acting has taken a bit of a backseat for the moment. However, I can’t wait to return to my teacher, Peter Kalos, at The Melbourne Actors Lab and get to practising my craft.

I’m still figuring out how to navigate this new ‘mom life’ while still staying connected to my passions. I find time to write and sing music during those quiet moments when the baby is sleeping. We also have a mini series project that we’re eager to get funding for, which involves music, so those two worlds definitely influence each other.

Filming music videos was a completely new experience for both my fiancé and me, but we really enjoy the creative process together through our production company. It’s exciting to see how these different areas can blend and enrich one another.

HAPPY: Your voice has this incredible power and vulnerability to it. How do you connect with a song emotionally before you even start recording?

CARRENO: I draw on my personal experiences and tap into that vulnerability, and my background in acting really helps me channel a story through music. I love singing songs with deep meaning because I can always find a way to relate them back to my own life or create a narrative that might be fictional.

Acting allows me to create characters, which in turn enables me to convey a story through someone else’s perspective. This process is essential for me even before I step into the recording studio.

HAPPY: “Blinded” has some serious Billie Holiday and Lauryn Hill energy. Who are some of the artists that have influenced your sound the most?

CARRENO: Both Lauryn Hill and Billie Holiday have been huge influences for me, and listening to them in my youth helped cultivate my sound. I love the passion they bring to their singing and storytelling. I’ve also always been drawn to Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone—what incredible powerhouses!

Additionally, I’m a big fan of Bob Marley, which might seem like a different direction, but his music also carries strong messages and stories to tell. The track feels really personal but also speaks to universal themes like love and self-discovery.

HAPPY: How do you balance making your music both intimate and relatable?

CARRENO: I’ve definitely experienced my share of heartbreak, and I find that those personal experiences help me connect deeply with my music.

When I was singing this song, I was also able to relate it back to my goals and dreams. I used those feelings to bring a sense of intimacy to the performance while ensuring it remains relatable to others.

HAPPY: You grew up in Melbourne, and the city has such a rich, eclectic music scene. How has that shaped your approach to music and storytelling?

CARRENO: Growing up in Melbourne, I’ve been inspired by the passionate approach that musicians here have towards their craft. The music scene is incredible, with a rich variety of genres that resonate with me in different ways.

This environment has shaped my approach to music and storytelling, especially as I navigate my way through this industry. Becoming more and more inspired to what this city offers and creates.

HAPPY: What’s next for you in both music and film? Are there any upcoming projects or new sounds we can look forward to from you?

CARRENO: I have a few songs set to be released early next year, including a dance track and a ballad with Latin influences.

Additionally, our short film ‘No Love’ will be submitted to film festivals, and we’re currently working on securing funding for a short series that we’re writing. There’s a lot to look forward to!

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

CARRENO: What makes me happy is being a mom and caring for my beautiful boy. I feel incredibly grateful to have a supportive family and partner who encourage me to pursue my dreams and work hard for what I love.

I’m constantly surrounded by the love of my family and this inspires me to make a better life for me and for them, and this makes me the happiest of all.