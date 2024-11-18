Interview: Chai Chang and what it means to be a ‘Music Warrior’

Chai Chang, who creates hypnotic blends of K-Pop, C-Pop and Western music, sat down with Happy to chat about the release of “Music Warrior”

Chang’s music is as addictive as they come, and his latest single is a true testament to that statement.

As he celebrates the release of “Music Warrior”, Chang talked with Happy about the inspiration behind the track, his unique blend of genres and how he found his path to music.

Chang pays homage to the late CoCo Lee, who is one of his top idols and whose music has seeped its way into Chang’s unique and evolving style.

Indicative of what it means to use your voice for good and to never stop believing in yourself, Chang’s “Music Warrior” carries an undeniable optimism and soulful encouragement.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

CHANG: It’s a rainy day so I have been staying indoors most of the time. I am currently travelling in Hong Kong, China for work and visit.

HAPPY: Tell us a bit about where you’re living and what you love about it.

CHANG: I am based in Melbourne, Australia. I moved here permanently about 4 to 5 years ago. The culture and living environment are the things that I love most in Melbourne.

HAPPY: “Music Warrior” feels like such an anthem for breaking barriers. What inspired you to write a song about the power of music and personal empowerment?

CHANG: “Music Warrior” is an electropop and dance-pop song that is created to express respect to my music influencer CoCo Lee, an internationally renowned singer. The lyrics describe how a music warrior uses music as a tool to overcome all barriers.

No matter how hard the difficulties are, one must remain confident, stay positive and never “back down from the climb”. The song ends with the line “now listen to the sound of a warrior”.

We all experience challenges and obstacles throughout different life stages. It is not uncommon for us to feel negative or even depressed whenever we fall into difficulty.

This inspires me to create a song that has its unique vibe, power and emotion. I hope the audience can feel the positive energy and link to their own personal empowerment.

HAPPY: You’ve blended both Eastern and Western musical influences to create your unique sound. How do you approach merging these different styles?

CHANG: I’m always inspired by singers from C-Pop, K-Pop and English-speaking countries including CoCo Lee, BTS, Nicole Scherzinger and many more. There are specific elements in each type of music that make them unique.

It’s my goal to integrate Eastern and Western music, and to create music that can reach the broader audience. My approach is to first look for the specific elements that sound appealing to me, such as a particular instrument, sound or beat.

Then, I would figure out if it is suitable for my vocal style and range. The process is never straightforward but it allows me to understand better the genre of music that I would like to create.

HAPPY: The track has this incredible energy, especially with those heavy beats and synths. What’s your process like when you’re creating the production for your songs?

CHANG: I initiated the concept for this song in July 2023, right after the passing away of my music idol CoCo Lee. I gathered all my ideas and developed a music proposal.

I then invited my songwriters to create this song together. Specifically for this song, I would like to have heavy dance beats as well as a dance break.

We held various meetings to discuss the concept and flow. We also revised it several times and aimed at a way that can best communicate the song’s message and arrangement.

In terms of my vocal style, I attempted to sing in different ways and we ended up choosing a mix of both breathier and stronger vocals to showcase my voice.

HAPPY: “Music Warrior” is a dedication to your idol CoCo Lee. How did their music influence your journey, and what did it mean to create a song in her honour?

CHANG: CoCo Lee was widely regarded as a significant figure and a diva in C-Pop. I have been her super fan since 2006 and I have always been so impressed by her powerful and emotional vocal as well as live performances.

Throughout her music career, she experienced various ups and downs but she never gave up. “We just live once, so we need to make this only life a fruitful one,” she once emphasised during an interview.

To me, CoCo Lee is my “music warrior” where she can utilise her voice to influence me in different ways. Her voice also contains some emotional attachment that attracts my attention. Creating this song in her honour is a way for me to remember her smile, energy and music talent.

HAPPY: You’ve completed three degrees, but music has always been your passion. How did you decide to dive into music full-time, and how has your background influenced your artistry?

CHANG: Having grown up in Hong Kong, China, it has always been my dream to become a solo dancing singer. When I was young, I never received any formal training in music. I was also very timid and shy to perform on stage and in front of others.

After graduating from my first degree, I worked in several public organisations and universities, mainly in administrative and marketing roles.

Now, I am more mature, confident and have more control over what I would like to achieve. As such, I decided to pursue a career in music, a field that I have been passionate about since childhood.

HAPPY: You’ve got such a dynamic sound that crosses different genres. How do you define your style, or is it something you prefer to leave open to interpretation?

CHANG: I have a rich baritone but it is hard to define my vocal style. I am still working hard to improve my singing. I am also eager to explore and develop my voice more.

At the moment, whenever I am working on new music, I have to make sure my voice matches the vibe of the music. Hence, I would prefer to leave it open to interpretation.

HAPPY: Now that “Music Warrior” is out, what’s next for you? Are you already working on new material, or do you have plans for any live shows?

CHANG: To support the release of my latest single, I am eager to start busking and participating in live shows. Next year, I will continue to release digital singles in both English and Mandarin to expand my audience base.

Apart from dance and electronic songs, I will also release ballad songs to showcase a different side of me.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

CHANG: Having a healthy body and spending enough time with family and friends makes me happy. Enjoying moderate personal space each day is also crucial!