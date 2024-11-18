Fender and Brixton celebrate the 70th anniversary of one of the most iconic guitars

The eternally beloved Stratocaster model from Fender is celebrating its 70th anniversary with Brixton this year

Perhaps one of the most beautiful instruments ever produced by Fender, the Stratocaster has been an iconic model since its creation in 1954.

To celebrate, Fender has teamed up with Brixton to capture both the Stratocaster’s spirit and Fender’s ongoing influence on music and its legacy.

The Fender story began around 1943, when founder Leo Fender worked alongside Doc Kaufmann to focus on amplifiers and lap steel guitars.

It wasn’t long before Fender was off on his own and fell deeper into the world of guitars, producing the Telecaster in 1951.

Just three years later came the Stratocaster, which has arguably been the most influential guitar to have ever rocked the global music industry.

With a double cutaway design and contoured body, the Stratocaster allowed musicians to explore a whole new world of sounds, with the added feature of the synchronised tremolo bridge.

The design is one that has remained essentially unchanged since its launch, and continues to be one of the most popular guitars worldwide.

For the collaboration with Brixton, Fender have decided to draw upon the photos and videos deep within the Fender archive of the 1950’s days in their little Californian workshop, merging them with new details and graphics.

The last collaboration between Brixton and Fender was for the 60th anniversary of the Fender Jaguar, and they have also worked together on numerous headwear collections.

The Brixton x Fender Stratocaster collab is full of retro-inspired items, with classic caps, t-shirts and newsboy caps.

The collection reflects the Stratocaster’s role in the style of sound and music, and Brixton’s ongoing relationship with the arts and classic music genres of rock and the blues.

Perfect for both fans and musicians alike, the collection is a reflection on modern music style and its vintage-inspired elements, constantly evolving and eternally cool.

Check out the collab here.