South Korea bans ‘fast’ music in gyms to stop COVID spread

Gym owners have questioned the move in Seoul and its surrounding region.

Kang Hyun-ku, who owns a gym in Seoul, asked whether there was any proof a choice between classical music and BTS had an impact on spreading the virus.

“Many people use their own earphones and wearable devices these days, and how do you control their playlists?” he said.

Opposition member of the People Power Party, Kim Yong-tae, said the new restrictions appeared to be ineffective and unrealistic to maintain, saying:

“So you don’t get COVID-19 if you walk slower than 6km per hour“.

“And who on earth checks the BPM of the songs when you work out?” said Kim Yong-tae.

So instead of either saying the Gym’s closed, or 25% or 50% capacity etc South Korea come out with this doozy.

A quick look at K-pop BPMs suggests Blackpink fans might suffer a bit more than followers of BTS, with a list of “safe” K-pop songs circulating online, including BTS tunes including “Dynamite” (114 BPM) and “Butter” (110 BPM).

Whereas Blackpink’s most popular songs host higher than regulation BPMs for songs such as “Kill This Love” (132 BPM) and “Ice Cream” (160 BPM).

One person who will be happy with the developments is North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, who recently labelled K-pop a “vicious cancer” on his country’s youth, and threatened to put anyone who listened to it in a labour camp for 15 years.