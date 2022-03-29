The 11 best spiritual books of all time

If you need a little help on your spiritual journey, a good teacher is but a book away. Here are the best spiritual books that you can find.

Presence and self-awareness are at the centre of all great teachings. Luckily, there are some fantastic spiritual books that will help you to shift from a noisy mind, to hopefully no mind.

And remember: growing emotionally, mentally, and spiritually is a lifelong journey and is best travelled with an open and curious mind. Here are the best spiritual books to guide you on that adventure.

The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment – Eckhart Tolle

The Power of Now is one of the most popular spiritual self-help books of its generation and has sold millions of copies worldwide. Eckhart Tolle offers words of wisdom and practical advice on how to live a healthier and happier life by living in the present moment.

Oprah Winfrey says Eckhardt transformed her life and notes “The Power of Now can transform your thinking. The result? More joy, right now.”

The Seat of the Soul – Gary Zukav

The Seat of the Soul encourages you to become the authority in your own life. Zukav introduces the multi-sensory as a way forward, as opposed to using just the five senses. It will change the way you see the world, interact with other people, and understand your own actions and motivations.

Paulo Coelho notes that it’s “a very important book.”

The Four Agreements – Don Miguel Ruiz

The Four Agreements is a great introduction for those wanting to test the spiritual growth waters for the first time. Steeped in ancient Toltec wisdom, The Four Agreements offers up a concise and powerful code of conduct to improve your life.

From being impeccable with your word to not taking anything personally, from not making assumptions to always doing your best: these agreements may sound simple, but they hold the ability to rapidly and profoundly change your life.

The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success: A Practical Guide to the Fulfilment of Your Dreams – Deepak Chopra

Inspired by Hinduist and spiritualistic concepts, The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, is based on the natural laws which govern all of creation. Chopra condenses the essence of his teachings into seven simple, yet powerful principles that can easily be applied to create success in all areas of your life.

From the Law of Pure Potentiality, Giving, Karma, Least Effort, Intention, and Desire, Detachment to Dharma, and fulfilling your life purpose, The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success is filled with timeless wisdom and practical steps you can apply to your life now.

Power vs Force – David R Hawkins

Power vs Force is an in-depth examination of consciousness based on Hawkins’s four decades of kinesiological research, which helped him to develop a scale for measuring consciousness by using kinesiology as a simple test of asking true or false questions.

Hawkins theorises that truth is bound by two different energies — power and force, both of which can be perceived through the body’s kinetics. Power is positive, easy to access, and flows effortlessly. Force is coercive, negative, and has low energy.

A very unique and powerful book, Power vs Force offers up the tools to fully realise your potential through understanding human behaviour and enhancing your own level of consciousness.

Mother Teresa notes that it’s “a beautiful gift of writing. You spread joy, love, and compassion through what you write. The fruit of these is peace which you know.”

Zen Flesh, Zen Bones – Paul Reps

Zen Flesh, Zen Bones is a profound and powerful collection of Zen writings. There’s much to absorb here: from an account of the ascending stages of awareness in the brilliant ten bulls, to the short amusing sayings, parables, and puzzles delivered by Zen masters to their students to help attune their minds to enlightenment.

Zen Flesh, Zen Bones is perfect for anyone seeking inspiration and illumination of Zen wisdom, this timeless classic is the ideal place to start.

A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose – Eckhart Tolle

A cornerstone for spirituality and self-improvement, Tolle expands on the power of presence and casts a light on dysfunctions within society. Breaking down modern ideas of ego, entitlement, self, and society, Tolle gently, and in very practical terms, encourages self-analysis and the kind of honest self-reflection that leads readers to a new level of consciousness and inner peace.

Deepak Chopra, author of The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success says it’s “One of the best books to come along in years. Every sentence rings with truth and power—the power to bring you into the gap, the space between our thoughts, where we find, as Eckhart so beautifully puts it, deep serenity, stillness, and a sacred Presence.”

The Mastery of Love: A Practical Guide to the Art of Relationships – Don Miguel Ruiz

Delving into the Toltec tradition, Don Miguel Ruiz shines a light on the fear-based beliefs and assumptions that lead to suffering and unnecessary drama within our relationships. Ruiz shows us how to recover the freedom and joy that are our birthright and restore the spirit of playfulness that is vital to loving relationships. One particularly poignant quote reads:

“Happiness can only come from inside of you and is the result of your love. When you are aware that no one else can make you happy, and that happiness is the result of your love, this becomes the greatest mastery of the Toltecs.”

A Course in Miracles – ‘Scribed’ by Helen Schucman

The ultimate toolkit for spiritual development, this thought-provoking and informative book features practical steps for students and provides a manual for teachers, depending on where you are on your spiritual journey.

A Course in Miracles has a simple yet powerful message: you have two alternatives when it comes to your freedom of choice — fear and love. By following the self-study course, you can learn to develop a consistent state of happiness and peace by applying its core principles to your life.

Seth Speaks, the Eternal Validity of the Soul – Jane Roberts

Channelled through Jane Roberts in a trance, Seth is the internationally acclaimed spiritual teacher whose core message “You Create Your Own Reality” is as relevant now, as it was in 1972 when it was written.

Not one to shy away from any subject, Seth also delves into all things metaphysical, what to expect immediately after death, how to glimpse into past lives, and discusses dreams and out-of-body experiences. Considered one of the most dynamic and brilliant maps of inner reality available today, Seth Speaks is essential reading for anyone interested in conscious living.

The Precious Treasury of the Pith Instructions – Longchen Rabjam

Tibetan scholar Yogi Longchen Rabjam wrote an extensive collection of works in his time but is best known for the Pith Instructions. Writing as a spiritual mentor to his students, the pith instils the core values of Dzogchen, the essence of Vajrayana Buddhism “Great Perfection” or “Great Completion”.

This book is filled with profound instructions on the nature of being. Just having this title on your bookshelf improves your life!