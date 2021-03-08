The Queen and Prince Phillip weren’t the ones who commented on Archie’s skin colour, Oprah confirms

Oprah Winfrey has confirmed that The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh did not comment on the skin colour of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son.

During the explosive interview between Oprah, Meghan, and Harry this week, Markle revealed that inquiries within the royal family were made about how dark the skin colour of Meghan and Harry’s then-unborn child, Archie, would be.

“In those months when I was pregnant, we have in tandem the conversations about how he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” The Duchess of Sussex said.

Meghan declined to say who had this conversation with Harry, who then relayed what was said to her, noting that revealing their name would be “very damaging.”

Later on Monday morning, Winfrey told CBS’ This Morning show that neither the Queen nor Prince Philip asked the questions and Harry wanted that to be known.

“He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew and if I had the opportunity to share it that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were a part of those conversations,” Winfrey said.

“He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations, I tried to get that answer on camera and off.”

Amid the couple’s claims of racist sentiment within the Royal Family, Meghan also revealed that the decision to remove Archie’s immediate royal title and security at birth was not made by herself and Harry, but by members of the royal family and palace aids.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she said.

It’s this racist sentiment, Harry said, that partly drove him to step back as a senior working royal. This was in addition to fears that Meghan and Archie could suffer the same fate as Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash while being chased by photographers in 1997.

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself. And what I was seeing was history was repeating itself,” Harry said.

On a lighter note, Harry confirmed that he and Meghan are expecting a girl, which will complete their family. The Duke of Sussex also noted that the large inheritance left to him by Diana – which he and Meghan are using to support themselves – was intended to escape money if he ever decided to step back from life as a senior royal.

“I think she saw it coming and I certainly felt her presence through this whole process,” he said.