Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child

On Valentine’s Day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that their second child is on the way. Trust me, you’re not ready for the wholesome energy.

Already parents to their adorable son Archie, the ex-royals have officially announced that “[Archie’s] going to be a big brother.” Prior to the couple’s split from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future baby would have been eighth-in-line to the British throne.

In a statement from the Queen, Buckingham Palace, said: “Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and entire family are delighted and wish them well.”

The announcement was posted on Instagram by the couple’s good friend, photographer Misan Harriman, who shared the gorgeous image of both Harry, Meghan, and her lil’ baby bump!

The news of the pregnancy follows Meghan Markle’s heartbreaking op-ed for the New York Times last November, titled The Losses We All Share, where she revealed she had a miscarriage in July 2020. The timeliness of the article, which intended to address the stigma as well as the devastating grief of miscarriage, also tapped into the global isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. “For the first time, in a long time, as human beings, we are really seeing one another. Are we OK?” she wrote.

In addition to this work, both the Duchess and Duke of Sussex had been keeping incredibly busy (pre-pandemic) since stepping back as senior royals, volunteering at food banks, participating in discussions about mental health, and launching a partnership with Netflix under their nonprofit, Archewell.

But since COVID-19 kicked into full-gear, the couple has been keeping relatively low, only sproadically participating in virtual appearances. A notable occasion was Markle’s conversation with the Editor-in-Chief and CEO of TIME magazine Edward Felsenthal, where she shared a sweet anecdote about both Prince Harry and Archie: “for [Prince Harry and I], we’re trying to embrace all of the quality time we get with our son right now and to not miss a single moment of his growth and development, which has been really special.”