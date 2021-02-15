Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to be the new ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’

BBC revealed that Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: “Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world.”

“It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team.”

MR AND MRS SMITH REMAKE WITH GAMBINO AND PHEOBE OMG OMG pic.twitter.com/qiFcJrrEB4 — jamal (@reggiegotlag) February 12, 2021

EPs Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer said in a joint statement: “Having had the pleasure of successful collaborations with the incredibly talented Donald Glover, most recently on Guava Island, we all started talking about other projects to do together and when he suggested the idea of a new take and iteration on the New Regency film, Mr & Mrs Smith, we jumped at the chance to get going right away.”

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are creating and starring in a TV version of Mr and Mrs Smith for Amazon. pic.twitter.com/OGaqj0O941 — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) February 13, 2021

“Adding Phoebe and her company Wells Street Films as a collaborator and co-star takes everything up another level and makes the project worthy of a reimagining for both new audiences and past fans of the original film.”