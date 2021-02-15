Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to be the new ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’

Solo: A Star Wars Story actors Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover are the new assassin duo of the Mr & Mrs Smith reboot, launching on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.
The OG 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is about two married assassins who are ordered to (sexily?) murder each other.
The stars announced the reboot via Instagram, with Waller-Bridge wearing pyjamas to recreate Jolie’s iconic ‘leg lift’ pose and Donald Glover performing The Floss. It’s also been announced that the actors will be executive producers on the show.
BBC revealed that Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: “Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world.”
“It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team.”
MR AND MRS SMITH REMAKE WITH GAMBINO AND PHEOBE OMG OMG pic.twitter.com/qiFcJrrEB4
— jamal (@reggiegotlag) February 12, 2021
EPs Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer said in a joint statement: “Having had the pleasure of successful collaborations with the incredibly talented Donald Glover, most recently on Guava Island, we all started talking about other projects to do together and when he suggested the idea of a new take and iteration on the New Regency film, Mr & Mrs Smith, we jumped at the chance to get going right away.”
Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are creating and starring in a TV version of Mr and Mrs Smith for Amazon. pic.twitter.com/OGaqj0O941
— Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) February 13, 2021
“Adding Phoebe and her company Wells Street Films as a collaborator and co-star takes everything up another level and makes the project worthy of a reimagining for both new audiences and past fans of the original film.”