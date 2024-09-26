Spotlight: BeatswithSheph – The Future of Production is Here

With BeatswithSheph ‘s support, we’re highlighting the standout NITH entries.

Under the banner of BeatswithSheph, the Australian beatmakers Sheph and Barry Saleh have quietly been crafting a reputation as sonic architect’s with a clear vision.

Their beats – blending hip-hop, trap, and electronic, are making waves both underground and mainstream. Major labels like Sony, ABC, and Warner Music have already recognised their talent, solidifying their position as a crew making a difference in the beat making scene.

With collaborations spanning both Australia and beyond, including big names like Youngn Lipz, JKING, Dinah Jane, and Mozzy, BeatswithSheph has racked up over 65 million streams. A true trailblazer, they were the first to drop a fire set on Red Bull’s 64 Bars.

Aussie Hip Hop artists turn to BeatswithSheph for their forward-thinking production and sound, helping shape the next wave of talent in both the booth and behind the boards.

Beyond that, they run a top-tier development program for emerging artists, giving newcomers the tools to carve out their own style and sound.

The ethos behind BeatswithSheph isn’t just about dropping beats; it’s about creating a sound that resonates on a deeper level.

What sets them apart is his unwavering commitment to quality and exclusivity.

Every beat that leaves his studio is a limited-run masterpiece, offering artists something distinct in an era where generic beats flood the market.

These are instrumentals that don’t just serve as a backdrop—they’re designed to elevate the artist’s message and mood, almost becoming characters in the track themselves.

Their work is rooted in meticulous attention to detail. Each melody, each rhythm is precisely sculpted, making his beats memorable long after the song fades out.

And they are not just handing out beats like candy—working with BeatswithShephh means tapping into a full-on creative ecosystem.

The BeatswithSheph Studio Sessions offer a comprehensive production experience, including custom mix and mastering, tailored mic setups, and a deep dive into the artist’s release strategy.

With two production engineers on hand, and Sheph himself throwing in executive production advice, artists are essentially getting an all-access pass to a next-level sound design experience.

In an increasingly oversaturated music industry, BeatswithSheph provides a rare opportunity for artists to break through the noise with a sound that’s truly their own.

For those serious about their craft, Sheph offers more than just beats—he offers an opportunity to carve out a space in the music world with unparalleled artistry and precision.

Head over to their website for more info.