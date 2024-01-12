Happy Mag’s Staff Picks: Fat Dog, Chemtrails and the Last Dinosaurs

Welcome back to Happy Mag’s Staff Picks, where every week we highlight our favourite new music releases

Another week comes to pass and the weekend awaits, we’ve made it friends! Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we have got another week’s worth of amazing staff picks to share with you.

From the highly anticipated releases from Chemtrails, and Last Dinosaurs to the sublime acoustic goodness of Georgia Mooney, we have got some real treats for you today; so without further ado, let’s get into that sweet sweet music.

Chemtrails – Bang Bang

Manchester’s Chemtrails release “Bang Bang,” a satirical take on crypto culture, preceding their album “The Joy Of Sects” on January 19th via PNKSLM. The track, with a Kinks-style twist, humorously dismantles wealth boasting. Produced by Margo Broom, the album blends punk, krautrock, exploring modern crises with irreverent humour.

Cloudbelly – If You Want

Cloudbelly’s “If You Want” explores the internal struggle of evading desires, blending heavy indie-pop vibes with Corey Laitman’s evolving lyrics. The track, reminiscent of Flock of Dimes and Dirty Projectors, serves as the lead for the upcoming album, “i know i know i know,”.

Last Dinosaurs – N.P.D

Brisbane indie rock trio Last Dinosaurs follows their dystopian-themed transmission “RYU” with the compelling new song “N.P.D.” Lachlan, now the songwriter, issues a warning about egocentrism leading to humanity’s downfall, singing, “Oh, I just wanna use you to help me out.” The haunting Beach Boys-like outro reminisces about simpler times before the looming threat of global extinction. Lachlan describes “N.P.D” as a parody of the unconsciously narcissistic, showcasing their traits through song.

Georgia Mooney – I’m Am Not in a Hurry

Georgia Mooney, crafts ornate, hand-crafted music reflecting a strong mind and delicate heart. Her solo debut album, “Full Of Moon,” released in August, showcases stripped-back, acoustic versions of each track. The latest release, “I’m Not In A Hurry,” emerged during a month in Florence, capturing the essence of wanderlust and internal restlessness.

Chloe Star – Happy Place

Alt-pop rising star Chloe Star unveils her latest single, “Happy Place,” available on all streaming platforms. An openly queer and empowering force in the music scene, Chloe merges pop, rock, punk, and hip-hop into her distinctive sound. Following “Fool” and “Found My Peace,” “Happy Place” concludes her trilogy, narrating the journey from heartbreak to healing. Chloe, a Persian and Indigenous artist, draws from a childhood split between Los Angeles and her family’s reservation, finding solace in music and poetry.

Fat Dog – All the Same

Last August, Fat Dog made a bold entrance with their debut single “King of the Slugs,” a 7-minute statement that garnered a dedicated fan base through their raucous live performances. Following a triumphant Scala gig and a UK tour, culminating in a sold-out Salford show the band releases their second single, “All The Same.” Co-produced by Joe Love and James Ford, the track is a propulsive, galvanizing anthem exploring the notion of altering life’s course.

