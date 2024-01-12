Four Aussie bands that we are digging right now

Dive into the best of Aussie music this week courtesy of Split System, Buttered, Hollow Coves and GRXCE

Dive straight into the Aussie music scene with four must-listen bands this week. From Split System, who are days out from dropping one of the most anticpated albums of the year, to four-piece indie pop darlings GRXCE, who showcase their tongue-in-cheek ferocity and knack for writing a hella catchy tune with “What You Want”.

Wrap your ears around Hollow Coves perfect indie pop EP, and Buttereds’ emotionally charged single ”Jealous”.

SPLIT SYSTEM

Hailing from Melbourne, Split System is on a mission to bring high-octane energy to the punk rock scene. Crafted during the tumultuous days of COVID lockdowns, their music radiates an air-tight sound and an amphetamine-infused swagger that would make you believe they’ve been rocking basement shows for decades.

The band’s spunky dynamic and captivating stage presence have earned them coveted spots alongside the likes of Amyl & The Sniffers, Cosmic Psychos, Hard-Ons, and C.O.F.F.I.N. It’s a raw and relentless journey into punk territory, where each note seems to echo the resilience of a band that thrives on the chaos of the live experience.

This is one band to keep your eyes and ears on in 2024, especially given there is word of a follow up to their debut album Vol.1, on the horizon with Goner Records.

BUTTERED

The Gold Coast duo Buttered is making waves with their soulful folk-pop tunes, and their latest single, “Jealous,” is no exception. A blend of early 2000s RnB inspiration, velvety harmonies, and catchy guitar hooks, the track explores the struggles within a relationship against the backdrop of the green-eyed monster.

Mixed by Jared Adlam of Machine Lab Recording Studios and mastered by Paul Blakey, “Jealous” underwent a transformative journey from a complex composition to a fast-paced, emotionally charged anthem. With their upcoming debut album, “Homesick,” Buttered showcases a remarkable range of sounds, pulling influences from soul, pop, acoustic folk, RnB, and more.

It’s a glittering, heart-wrenching journey that defies expectations for a first album.

HOLLOW COVES

Hollow Coves, based in Eora, have dropped a feel-good bombshell with their new single, “Photographs,” announcing their sophomore album, “Nothing to Lose.” Quickly gaining a reputation as one of the hardest working bands in Australian music, the indie pop quartet is set to captivate audiences with their quirky sound and infectious positivity. “Photographs” is a testament to their ability to create music that uplifts the spirit, and with the promise of a new album, Hollow Coves is poised to solidify their place in the indie pop scene.

GRXCE

GRXCE, an indie pop quartet hailing from Eora/Sydney, is fast becoming known as one of the most hardworking bands to come out of 2023. Their latest single, “What U Want” dropped late last year, is all the more reason to get to tknow the band better. Known for tackling confronting subjects with a tongue-in-cheek ferocity, vocalist Jamila Grace explores themes of independence in a one-way relationship.

Produced and mixed by ARIA-nominated producer Aidan Hogg and drummer Alex Berger, “What U Want” is a melodically driven slice of sleek, alternative pop, showcasing the band’s commitment to evolving their sound. With a blend of lyrical vulnerability and dancefloor melancholy, GRXCE demonstrates maturity in both artistry and musicianship, making them a standout force in the Australian indie pop landscape.