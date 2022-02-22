News

The State Library of Victoria owns a copy of ‘Ulysses’ that’s worth more than a house

RP

by Ria Pandey

james joyce ulysses

James Joyce, author of 'Ulysses' (Photo: Jacobin Mag)

The State Library of Victoria owns one of only a hundred copies of the rarest, signed editions of James Joyce’s Ulysses.

James Joyce’s modernist masterpiece Ulysses is probably one of the most famous books in the world. However, due to its controversial and “obscene” content, the Irish book was heavily censored at the time of its publication.

While the book was originally published in Paris, the frequent bans that were put on the reprints of the novel have made first-editions more valuable than ever. As part of its newest exhibition, World of the book: 2022: The Rare, The Sacred and the Iconic, The State Library of Victoria has displayed its (literal) one-in-a-hundred copy of Joyce’s novel.

ulysses
Photo: Twitter, State Library of Victoria

Printed on Dutch handmade paper and signed by the writer himself, the library’s copy of Ulysses was donated by the estate of Fred J Brient, who “purchased the novel for 10 pounds and 10 shillings in 1922,” as reported by the ABC.

“The value of [this edition of ‘Ulysses’] would buy several houses,” said the library’s manager of History of the Book and Arts, Des Cowley. “This is the rarest possible edition you can have of the first edition of Joyce’s great novel, 100 years old, literally today.”

While Ulysses initially scandalized the global public, it’s grown to become a novel that’s often touted as one of the greatest English language novels of all time. It’s even inspired the name for Ireland’s national holiday, Bloomsday — named after the namesake protagonist in Ulysses, Leopold Bloom — which celebrates the life and work of James Joyce.

