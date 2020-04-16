Studio Ghibli’s ‘Princess Mononoke’ soundtrack is coming to vinyl

The score for the 1997 Studio Ghibli film Princess Mononoke is receiving the vinyl treatment for the first time.

Joe Hisaishi’s masterful compositions will emerge in three forms from various recording sessions, according to The Vinyl Factory.

The score for Princess Mononoke is coming to vinyl. Three separate LP’s from different recording sessions are available from July 24.

Hisaishi recorded the tracks with the Czech philharmonic orchestra, a year after the film’s debut. These recordings will make their debut on vinyl as Princess Mononoke (Symphonic Suite).

Meanwhile, the more recent recordings from the Tokyo City philharmonic will also be released. This will include a performance of the main theme song, with vocals courtesy of Yoshikazu Mera.

Perhaps most interestingly, an Image Album rounds out the list. These pieces were recorded prior to the soundtrack’s final cut, and were based off character notes from director Hayao Miyazaki.

All three releases include remastered audio, as well as new artwork and liner notes.

Famous for its environmentalist message, Princess Mononoke explores the struggles of forest gods in the face of a ravenous mining community.

You can preorder the LP’s before their release on July 24. Find the Czech philharmonic here; the Tokyo City philharmonic here; and the Image Album here.