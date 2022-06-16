Ponyo’s Ramen with “haaaam”! The ‘Unofficial Studio Ghibli Cookbook’ is here.

Let all your food dreams come true with the Unofficial Studio Ghibli Cookbook, with recipes from all of your fav Miyazaki films, from Spirited Away to Ponyo.

How many times have you watched Spirited Away, and hankered after the banquet that Chihiro’s mother and father gorge on, or had your mouth water over a bowl of steaming hot ramen in Ponyo?

Or for that matter watched in delight as Kiki helps Madam make the herring and pumpkin pot pie, which scandalizes your senses to the core as you watch her ungrateful granddaughter accept the pie with an air of disdain and say “Oh! It’s one of grandma’s stupid herring pot pies again. I hate grandmas stupid pies!” and quietly die inside wishing you were the granddaughter so that you could eat some?

If you ever wanted to get your fix of Japanese anime, manga, and comfort food cooking all in one place, your dreams have finally come true. Studio Ghibli’s most loved food moments have come to life in this new cookbook from Jessica Yun that you can make at home, with 50 of the most iconic Studio Ghibli classics, from Howls Moving Castle’s, Skillet bacon and eggs, to Ponyo’s Ramen with “haaaam”!

While we wait in anticipation for the book to be released, we share our top 5 Studio Ghibli food moments.

Spirited Away – Banquet

Spirited Away – Onigiri, a simple rice ball.

Howls Moving Castle – Calcifers breakfast

Ponyo – Ham Ramen

Kiki’s Delivery Service – Potpie

Unofficial Studio Ghibli Cookbook is slated for release in July via Simon and Schuster.