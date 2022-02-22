Rare Studio Ghibli jazz reworks have been pressed to vinyl

For the first time on vinyl you can listen to jazz reworks of classic songs from Studio Ghibli soundtracks.

Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli have commissioned the jazz recordings of music from the soundtracks of popular films such as Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro, and Castle in the Sky.

Two albums of the jazzy soundtrack pieces are available to pre-order on a limited run of vinyl, to be shipped in June this year.

The reworked songs have been recorded by Japanese three-piece All That Jazz, who were put together by Studio Ghibli, in a similar manner to the way Simon Cowell assembled One Direction. Except One Direction could never pull off jazzed-up version of anime soundtracks.

You can pre-order a copy of the limited edition vinyls from Light in the Attic, and read the full tracklists below.

Ghibli Jazz

Carrying You (Castle in the Sky)

A Town With An Ocean View (Kiki’s Delivery Service)

Wrapped in Gentleness (Kiki’s Delivery Service)

The Path of Wind (My Neighbor Totoro)

My Neighbor Totoro (My Neighbor Totoro)

The Merry-Go-Round Of Life (Howl’s Moving Castle)

County Road (Whisper of the Heart)

The Princess Mononoke (The Princess Mononoke)

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind)

Nausicaä Requiem (Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind)

Once In A While, Let’s Talk About The Old Days (Porco Rosso)

Ponyo On The Cliff By The Sea (Ponyo)

Ghibli Jazz 2

The Path of Wind (My Neighbor Totoro)

On A Clear Day… (Kiki’s Delivery Service)

Sampo (My Neighbor Totoro)

The Girl Who Fell From The Sky (Castle in the Sky)

Meguru Kisetsu (Kiki’s Delivery Service)

The Legend Of Ashitaka (The Princess Mononoke)

The Rose (Only Yesterday)

Therru’s Song (Tales from Earthsea)

One Summer’s Day (Spirited Away)

Always With Me (Spirited Away)

Arrietty’s Song (Arrietty)

The Promise Of The World: The Merry-Go-Round Of Life (Howl’s Moving Castle)