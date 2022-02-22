More than 800 people in Switzerland have volunteered to go to prison

A new prison in Switzerland is asking for volunteers to test out the facility before accepting its first inmates.

Hundreds of people in Switzerland have put their hand up to go to prison. They won’t be serving a full sentence, but they’ll spend several days locked up, without access to personal items or electronics.

An overwhelming number of volunteers were keen to be involved in the four-day test run of Zurich’s new prison, before inmates are transported to the facility.

The trial will take place from March 24-27 and aims to test the jail’s capacity, operation, and effectiveness of authorities. They also hope the experience will help to disprove misconceptions about prison staff and their relationship with inmates.

Successful applicants won’t be paid a cent for their time, which will be spent testing food, trialling routines, and taking excursions into the yard.

So why do 832 locals feel the urge to experience a tame simulation of prison life?

Maybe the pros outweigh the cons (pun intended). The mock-inmates will get free meals, and knowing Switzerland, their prisons probably employ a Michelin star chef.

Volunteers will also be given a “safe word,” just incase the experience turns out to be more than they bargained for.

It sounds a bit like I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, but without the subsequent speaking circuit at up-market primary schools.