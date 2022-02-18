WA band South Summit’s “impactful” performance for prison inmates

Perth-based indie rockers South Summit performed at Casuarina Prison last month, and it’s one of their all time favourite gigs.

South Summit have played several sold-out shows in their hometown, but none of those gigs make the cut as their favourite.

Instead, the group’s most memorable performance was less conventional, but has been described as “one of the most eye opening and amazing experiences” for the Perth five-piece.

The show took place in a prison gymnasium, performing for art-loving inmates who rarely get a chance to experience live music.

The band also spent time talking to the inmates and prison staff, developing a connection by sharing stories and experiences with each other.

Lead guitarist Finn found the show particularly eye-opening. “Interacting, jamming with the inmates and getting a glimpse of that perspective was a big shock to me,” he said.

“I have never experienced anything like that. I hope that they enjoyed listening to our music and watching us perform.”

“It’s very surreal,” added Zaya, the group’s front man. “I feel like I’m doing my job as a musician.”

It sounds like the inmates enjoyed the experience just as much, if not more than the five-piece.

“Every single one of them got up and came over and were giving us handshakes and telling us, ‘thanks so much for coming’,” Finn told Triple J.

“My favourite part was this older Indigenous gentleman sitting there, he was kinda quiet the whole time, and then he just jumps on the guitar and starts shredding blues and we were going back and forth with solos, me and him.”

You can watch a recap from South Summit’s performance below, and check out their latest single Runaway, which is available on all major streaming services.