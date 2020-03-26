Dave Grohl is sharing autobiographical short stories through a new Instagram account

Foo Fighters frontman and stalwart of rock n’ roll, Dave Grohl, has launched a new autobiographical Instagram account.

He created the account after the recent cancellation of the Foo Fighters’ upcoming tour due to COVID-19. He plans to spend his time in quarantine writing short anecdotes.

Dave Grohl has launched a new Instagram account called Dave’s True Stories. He plans on using the account to share short anecdotes while he spends time in isolation.

An introductory note was posted earlier this week, marking the first official instalment of what will be called Dave’s True Stories.

“I’m currently looking for work, so I thought I’d pass the time by writing true short stories that will make people smile,” he wrote. “I look forward to sharing some of the more ridiculous moments of my life with you.”

The Foo Fighters were supposed to be kicking off their American tour on April 12, but were forced to cancel.

In positive news for the band, their new album has been completed and will be released later this year.