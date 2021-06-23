Subway’s tuna sandwiches fail to produce any traces of tuna DNA

A lab test on Subway’s tuna sandwiches failed to find any trace of tuna DNA from multiple California storefronts.

I’m not saying Subway’s tuna sandwiches are gross…but Subway’s tuna sandwiches are gross.

The New York Times commissioned a lab test of “more than 60 inches worth of Subway tuna sandwiches” to determine if the sandwiches had one out of five different tuna species, spoiler: they don’t.

“One, it’s so heavily processed that whatever we could pull out, we couldn’t make an identification,” a spokesperson from the lab told the Times.

“Or we got some and there’s just nothing there that’s tuna.”

The inquiry comes from a January lawsuit alleging that the plaintiffs were: “tricked into buying food items that wholly lacked the ingredients they reasonably thought they were purchasing“, court documents show.

However, Inside Edition ran a similar test based on New York samples and confirmed that there was a presence of tuna.

Subway has stepped up and defended its tuna supply, calling the lawsuit “baseless“.

Following the claims, it advertised its “100% real wild-caught tuna” on its website and offered a 15 per cent discount on foot-long tuna subs under the promo code “ITSREAL“.

Me thinks Subway doth protest too much.

Speaking of foot-long subs, another class-action complaint was made saying Subway’s $5 foot-long sandwiches were in fact only 11 to 11.5 inches long, appalling if you ask me.

Since their initial claims, the plaintiffs have changed their allegations from “no tuna” to “not 100% tuna“.

“After being presented with information from Subway, the plaintiffs abandoned their original claim that Subway’s tuna product contains no tuna,” a spokesperson for Subway told PEOPLE.

“However, they filed an amended complaint that now alleges our tuna is not 100% tuna and that it is not sustainably caught skipjack and yellowfin tuna.”

Last year, an Irish court ruled that Subway’s loaves of bread contained too much sugar to be legally classified as bread.

In the court’s ruling, they specified that bread was “fat, sugar, and bread improver… [and it] shall not exceed 2 per cent of the weight of flour included in the dough.”

Turns out that Subway’s bread exceeds this by a long shot, with their dough consisting of 10 per cent sugar.