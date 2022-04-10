Sydney commuters expect delays: Bus drivers will go on 24-hour strike

Sydney’s public transport commuters have been told to expect delays as bus drivers prepare to go on a 24-hour strike at midnight.

Transport Workers Union and Rail, Tram, and Bus Union drivers are preparing for their day off tomorrow as drivers plan to strike to demand fair pay and better working conditions.

Many of Sydney’s routes are expected to be impacted.

Transport for NSW has encouraged commuters to plan ahead and use other travel alternatives if possible.

They said affected lines will run on a reduced timetable and that event buses that have been introduced to bring people to and from the Easter Show will continue.

Bus routes that will be affected by the strike:

Liverpool, Fairfield, Parramatta, (Transit Systems)

Hills District (CDC)

Inner West, Some Sydney CBD, Olympic Park, Strathfield, Rockdale (Transit Systems)

Cronulla, Engadine, Sutherland, Menai (Transdev)

Hornsby, Gordon, Berowra (Transdev)

Lidcombe, Granville, Bankstown, Liverpool (Transdev)

Outer Metro

Newcastle (CDC Hunter)

Hunter Valley (CDC Hunter)

Tuggerah and Wyong (Coastal Liner)

Blue Mountains (Blue Mountains Transit)

More to come.